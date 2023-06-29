The attitude of Ukrainians towards China and Turkey is deteriorating

12:38 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In October last year, 63% of Ukrainians considered China to be more of a neutral country, but now this assessment has changed to a more neutral-negative one: 34% rated it as a hostile country, 52% as neutral.

These are the results of a survey by the Sociological Group Rating.

As for Turkey, its assessment as a neutral country has increased: 48% of respondents consider it neutral, 40% - friendly, while last year its assessment as a friendly country (51%) was more than neutral (39%).



At the same time, the attitude of Ukrainians towards the largest allied countries remains positive.. Thus, 94% of Ukrainians consider Poland a friendly country, 86% consider the United States friendly, 85% - Great Britain, 80% - Germany.



At the same time, 2% of Ukrainians consider Poland a neutral country, 7% consider the USA neutral, 6% - the UK, 14% - Germany.



However, 1% of Ukrainians consider Poland a hostile country, 2% consider the United States hostile, 1% consider Great Britain, and 2% consider Germany.



The survey was conducted on June 1-2 among thousands of citizens aged 18 years and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbass, as well as territories where at the time of the survey there is no Ukrainian mobile communication. The error is no more than 3.1%.