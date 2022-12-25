Branch of "Ukrposhta" in 20 thousand settlements will work without electricity and the Internet

13:34 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrposhta has created a "network of invincibility" - the company's branches will work without electricity and Internet connection in more than 20 thousand settlements, said Igor Smelyansky, general director of Ukrposhta.

“Your business or personal orders will no longer be dependent on planned or emergency outage schedules,” Smelyansky said.

It will be possible to issue a shipment offline, directly at the branch. If it is possible to use the mobile Internet and the Ukrposhta application, you can arrange the shipment yourself in the application and simply leave the parcels at the office.



Instructions for registering a parcel can be found at this Instructions for registering a parcel can be found at this link , and information about the work of post offices can be found on the Ukrposhta map