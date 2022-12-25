"From provincials to murderers": how Russian cinema became anti-Ukrainian propaganda

Bandits, murderers, or funny provincials seeking their fortune in Moscow – this is how Russian cinema has portrayed Ukrainians for decades. In real life, everything turns out to be quite the opposite: Russians seize other people's lands, steal other people's things and kill innocent people, and Ukrainians defend their state from the occupier.
Alternative media WAW Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, developed a video where they analyze how cinema in Russia was made anti-Ukrainian propaganda. You can watch the full video on the media page on Instagram.
By promoting propaganda in the cinema, Russia gradually prepared its own population for the inevitable invasion of Ukraine.. At first it was a veiled confrontation of peoples, for example in the film "Brother-2", but subsequently the spread of the narrative about "enemy Ukrainians" became more straightforward.
By promoting propaganda in the cinema, Russia gradually prepared its own population for the inevitable invasion of Ukraine.. At first it was a veiled confrontation of peoples, for example in the film "Brother-2", but subsequently the spread of the narrative about "enemy Ukrainians" became more straightforward.
The video dismantled the main films and propaganda tools.
The material has been prepared for the achievement of a common goal and does not provide for the profit of either party.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments