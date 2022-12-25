"From provincials to murderers": how Russian cinema became anti-Ukrainian propaganda

18:15 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Bandits, murderers, or funny provincials seeking their fortune in Moscow – this is how Russian cinema has portrayed Ukrainians for decades. In real life, everything turns out to be quite the opposite: Russians seize other people's lands, steal other people's things and kill innocent people, and Ukrainians defend their state from the occupier.





By promoting propaganda in the cinema, Russia gradually prepared its own population for the inevitable invasion of Ukraine.. At first it was a veiled confrontation of peoples, for example in the film "Brother-2", but subsequently the spread of the narrative about "enemy Ukrainians" became more straightforward. Alternative media WAW Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, developed a video where they analyze how cinema in Russia was made anti-Ukrainian propaganda. You can watch the full video on the media page on Instagram.

“The full-scale war has forced us all to take a sober look at the content we consume. You'd be surprised how the movies or TV shows of your youth or childhood were a Pandora's box of pernicious ideas. We realized that now we need to highlight with specific examples how Russian propaganda works, how it became more and more noticeable with the approach of the war. I hope no one else from Ukrainians will swallow the Russian bait, and we will forget about their artistic content. After all, a unique paradox operates in Russia – the majority of the population is outside of politics, but everything that surrounds them is thoroughly permeated with it,” says Pavel Ostrikov, the author of the video and the editor-in-chief of WAW.

The video dismantled the main films and propaganda tools.

