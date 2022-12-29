"Carefully! Ruzzy World”: samples of Russian propaganda brought from Kherson will be exhibited in a museum in Kyiv

18:56 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kyiv, on the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, an exhibition will open with samples of Russian propaganda from the de-occupied Kherson.

The exhibition, called “Caution! Ruzzy world”, will open on December 30.





Yuri Savchuk became the author of the idea and curator, and Anton Logov and Anna Voitovich became the artists who worked on it.

The museum collection, which, according to the organizers, is growing rapidly, consists of those collected in the first days after the liberation

Kherson propaganda materials. The curator of the exhibition was in charge.

A few days ago, a cargo of materials was delivered to Kyiv.

“Piles of propaganda printed materials, materials marked “Made in China”, a lot of Russian flags, fake publications with disfigured faces of “Ukrainians” on the cover, “religious” agitation, flags of the “Kherson Republic”, terribly organically uniting the symbol and other irrefutable evidence of the total thoughtfulness and global preparation of the Russian ideological machine,” the organizers of the exhibition describe the collection.







