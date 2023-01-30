The Ombudsman told how to get help for the deceased defender

14:06 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets explained how the relatives of the deceased defender of Ukraine can get help. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.



According to the Ombudsman, it is necessary to apply for a one-time cash assistance from each adult family member, parents and dependents of the defender who are eligible to receive benefits.. In the case of minors and/or minor children, the application must be submitted by the other parent or guardians or caregivers of the children.



Along with the application are submitted:

an extract from the order to exclude the deceased defender from the lists of personnel of the military unit;

an extract from the personal file on the composition of the family of the defender called up for training (or testing) and special fees or for service in the military reserve.

In addition, relatives must submit copies of the following documents:

a document certifying the causes and circumstances of the defender's death;

defender's death certificate;

birth certificates of the defender - for payment to parents;

marriage certificates - for payment to the wife (spouse);

birth certificates of the child - for payment to the child;

documents proving the identity of family members, with data on the last name, first name and patronymic of the person, in which information on the registration of the place of residence is entered, and a certificate of registration of the place of residence;

a document certifying the registration of an individual in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers, issued by the authority of income and fees;

decision of the district, district in g. Kyiv and in Sevastopol of the state administration, the executive body of the city, district in the city, village, settlement council or court on the establishment of an orphan child, a child deprived of parental care, guardianship, guardianship;

a court decision or a notarized transaction confirming the fact that the applicant is in the maintenance of the deceased;

decisions of the relevant military medical commission to establish a causal relationship between the death of a defender, illness and the performance of military duties.

If there is a court decision that has entered into legal force on the issues of assigning and paying a one-time monetary assistance, family members, parents and dependents of the deceased, to whom assistance is assigned and paid, also submit a copy of the relevant court decision.