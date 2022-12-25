Olympic rowing champion sold his medals to help AFU

12:52 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Two-time Olympic champion in rowing and canoeing Yuriy Cheban sold two gold and one bronze medals from the games to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the athlete, he expected to receive a large amount, but he is pleased that he can help the Ukrainian military.

"The auction has already passed. It did not end as planned, but pretty well. We tried to attract attention through the American media, The Washington Post, TMZ Sport wrote about us. Earned over $100,000 and this is just the beginning. We expected a little more because we spoke with the organizers of this auction, who gave us a preliminary estimate for these medals. They said the price should be higher. We did not focus on this price, but we wanted to collect as much as possible." "Indeed, it was a pity to give away, but I am sure that these medals should be more useful than just lying on a shelf and gathering dust.. At some point, the country gave me good opportunities, and I want to repay the same,” Cheban said in an interview with 1 + 1.

Recall that Cheban won the gold of the Olympics in Rio and London in the 200 meters in canoeing and the bronze in Beijing in the 500 meters.