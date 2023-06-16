About 700,000 Ukrainians left without access to drinking water - UN

11:18 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

There were publications about the UN reaction to the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Russians. In an interview with The Associated Press, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that about 700,000 people in Ukraine, both in controlled and Russian-occupied territories, do not have proper access to drinking water due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

He pointed out that the collapse of the hydroelectric power plant has flooded important agricultural land, which will inevitably lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world and food shortages for millions in need.

Griffiths noted that the water also washed the mines out of the soil and now they pose a danger to many Ukrainians.

"It's a cascade of problems, starting with allowing people to survive today and then giving them some perspective for tomorrow," he said.

Griffiths added that the UN will make a special appeal for additional funds to be provided to Ukraine in connection with the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.. At the same time, he noted that he wants to wait a few weeks to see the full economic, health and environmental impacts before asking for help.

As we already wrote, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly criticized the UN and the Red Cross for their inaction in the face of a humanitarian catastrophe in recent days.

Zelensky said that the lack of assistance to Ukrainians in the territories occupied by Russians from international organizations after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the self-destruction of these structures.