About 3.4 thousand Ukrainian soldiers are in Russian captivity

14:51 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

There are 3,400,000 Ukrainian servicemen in captivity in Russia, and another 15,000 are considered missing.



This was reported in the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.



A statement on the number of captured Ukrainian soldiers was made by the presidential commissioner for ensuring the rights of defenders Alena Verbitskaya.

"We do not know what happened to them (with the missing - Ed.). Whether they are also Russian prisoners of war, whether they were forcibly removed from the territories occupied by Russia, or, perhaps, they were killed long ago. Such uncertainty is especially difficult for relatives,” she said.

She stressed that the Russian Federation denied the Red Cross access to POW camps and systematically violated the Geneva Convention.

Earlier, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets noted that due to the constant raising of the issue of prisoners of war on international platforms, the conditions for their detention in Russia have recently improved.



At the same time, the Red Cross does not have access to all Ukrainian prisoners of war. Only a few places of detention in Russia and the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories were visited.



