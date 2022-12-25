The invaders want to take out of Ukraine up to 2 thousand children in the Russian Federation, allegedly for "trees"

06:45 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupiers are trying to collect from 1.5 thousand to 2 thousand children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to take them to Russia, allegedly for New Year's "trees". This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, on the air of the national telethon “United News”.

According to Fedorov, the Russians are hiding behind propaganda - the children will allegedly be taken to Moscow for the New Year holidays. At the same time, he recalled the cases when in September children from Energodar, Kamenka-Dneprovskaya and other occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region were taken to Crimea and Russia, first for a week. Then they were detained on vacation for two months.

Fedorov called on all parents remaining in the occupation not to give their children to the occupiers.

"The enemy has shown more than once that Russia needs them either for propaganda or as human shields. Therefore, it is not known whether the children will return home," he said.

Recall, earlier it was reported that 103 children illegally taken to the Russian Federation were returned to Ukraine.