Occupants' robbery of Kherson museums is a war crime - HRW

12:17 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian military forces and civilians acting on their orders looted thousands of valuable artefacts and works of art from two museums, a cathedral and a national archive in Kherson before fleeing the city after an 8-month occupation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported Dec. 20.

“During the final days of the occupation of Kherson, Russian troops loaded paintings, gold, silver, ancient Greek artifacts, religious icons and historical documents onto trucks heading for Russian-controlled territories, ” said Belkis Ville, deputy director of crises and conflicts at Human Rights Watch.. “ These systematic thefts were an organized operation to steal from Ukrainians their national heritage and constitute a war crime for which the robbers must be held accountable.”

Since February 24, Russian troops have reportedly robbed at least five other cultural venues in southern Ukraine - incidents amounting to war crimes, HRW said.

Crimes against or affecting cultural heritage may also be prosecuted as crimes against humanity, alone or in combination with other acts.