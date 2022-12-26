Occupants' robbery of Kherson museums is a war crime - HRW

Russian military forces and civilians acting on their orders looted thousands of valuable artefacts and works of art from two museums, a cathedral and a national archive in Kherson before fleeing the city after an 8-month occupation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported Dec. 20.
Since February 24, Russian troops have reportedly robbed at least five other cultural venues in southern Ukraine - incidents amounting to war crimes, HRW said.
Crimes against or affecting cultural heritage may also be prosecuted as crimes against humanity, alone or in combination with other acts.
