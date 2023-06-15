Discussing security and armaments: British and Ukrainian ministers meet

12:17 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace held a working meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov during his official visit to Ukraine.



The main topic of discussion was devoted to the security and prospects of Ukraine in the context of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.



The meeting participants also discussed weapons issues, including the importance of long-range weapons such as Storm Shadow missiles..



Ben Wallace stressed that the provision of such weapons to Ukraine was due to the need to deal with threats from Russia and its long-range weapons that harm civilians and critical infrastructure.



The ministers also discussed the continuation of training of the Ukrainian military in the UK and the main training priorities.



Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the visit and stressed the importance of defense cooperation.