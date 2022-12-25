It will be possible to exchange incandescent lamps for LED lamps at Ukrposhta branches from January 1, 2023, Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko said on the air of the telethon.
You can physically exchange the lamps at Ukrposhta branches or leave a request through the Diya application in advance, and then physically come to the Ukrposhta branch and change old incandescent lamps for new LED lamps for free. This can be done by people over the age of 18.
One person can exchange five light bulbs. According to Sviridenko, LED lamps consume 7-8 times less electricity than incandescent lamps.
The Ministry of Economy also noted that the replacement of 50 million incandescent light bulbs could save the operation of one 1 MW reactor.
The program for the exchange of old incandescent lamps for new LED ones was announced at the Ministry of Economy on December 13. In total, they plan to replace 50 million lamps.
