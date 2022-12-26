Do I need to unplug electrical appliances when the power goes out: State Emergency Service explains

11:57 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

To avoid power surges and reduce the risk of fire, unplug electrical appliances from outlets during a power outage.



This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"An excessive number of appliances connected to the network can lead to a power surge during the restoration of electricity," the message says.

To save equipment and avoid a fire, rescuers are advised to follow the recommendations:

Disconnect all energy-consuming appliances from the network: boiler, oven, electric heater, washing machine, kettle, electric stove.

Check if the light switches in the rooms are turned off.

Turn off the light in a private house / apartment through the shield if you leave the house.

Do not interfere with electrical panel houses, trying to independently restore power supply.

Turn on electrical appliances only half an hour after power is applied. Connect energy-intensive devices in stages.

For business owners - do not use street lighting for facades and shop windows.

Experts do not recommend turning on household appliances immediately after the restoration of power supply. After the restoration of electricity, you must wait at least two minutes to turn them on until the power stabilizes, if only to avoid possible micro-cutouts in a row.