A new inclusive train will be launched between Lviv and Uzhhorod

17:45 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia has repaired and made another electric train inclusive. Like all previous models, the train has spacious toilets adapted for people with disabilities, ramps and signs duplicated in Braille.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia



In addition, we have equipped changing tables, places for transporting bicycles, updated seats and systems for lighting, informing and

firefighting.

The train will soon be released on route No. 829, running between Uzhhorod and Lviv.

The flight will depart from Uzhgorod at 06:25 and arrive in Lviv at 12:10. In the opposite direction from Lviv, the train will depart at 16:35 and arrive in Uzhgorod at 22:25.



The train will pass through Batevo, Mukachevo, Karpaty, Svalyava, Volovets, Opornoye, Lavochnoe, Slavske, Rotten, Skole, Stryi and Nikolaev-Dnestrovsky stations.



In total, Ukrzaliznytsia launched 29 inclusive electric trains, of which 19 were repaired already during the full-scale invasion.