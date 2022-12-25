The New Year's stamp can already be purchased at Ukrposhta branches.

From today, December 19, Ukrposhta's New Year's stamp can already be purchased at most branches throughout Ukraine, General Director Igor Smelyansky said.
The picture shows a girl and a Ukrainian soldier who celebrate the holiday separately. The sketch of the brand was created by 11-grader Valeria Mikhailova from Nikolaev. After that, it was finalized by adding a battlefield covered with snow and lit candles on the window.
The stamp has a circulation of 720 thousand (120 thousand letters). You can also buy an art card "Merry Christmas" and an envelope "Victory New Year!"
The design of the New Year's stamp was chosen by voting. Ukrainians could vote for one of five sketches.
