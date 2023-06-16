New Nova Post branch in Prague: convenience and speed of delivery in the Czech Republic

12:57 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

"Nova Poshta" opened its first branch in the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague. This became possible due to the rapid development of the company and its expansion outside of Ukraine.



The Czech Republic has become the fourth EU country with Nova Post branches, joining Poland, Lithuania and Moldova.



According to the company's press service, Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic will now be able to easily send parcels, documents and cargo to Ukraine, as well as quickly receive parcels from relatives..



The new branch of Nova Post in Prague, located at Pod Višňovkou 1664/29, daily receives documents, parcels and loads up to 1000 kg for sending and receiving.



The co-owner of the Novaya Pochta group of companies, Vyacheslav Klimov, noted that Nova Post has expertise in high-speed delivery, many years of experience in cross-border services and the latest developments for clients.



The company will provide fast delivery of any goods to the Czech Republic from all over the world. In addition, Nova Post will provide Czech companies with the opportunity to expand into the Ukrainian consumer market with over 30 million customers.



Nova Post representatives also announced plans to open additional branches in Prague and Brno in the near future.. The company is investing 3 million CZK in development in the Czech Republic this year.



Nova Post offices in Prague and other cities of the Czech Republic work daily, and the delivery time for parcels is from 5 business days.