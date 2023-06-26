Nova Poshta expands its network in Romania

15:13 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Express delivery operator Nova Poshta has launched its first Nova Post branch in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. The relevant information was announced by the press service of the company.



This message notes that Romania has become the first country in which delivery services are provided both to Ukraine and Moldova.



Delivery time for parcels from Romania to Ukraine is approximately 5 days, while between Romania and Moldova this period is reduced to 3 days.

"The opening of Nova Post branches in Romania was the fourth case in the countries of the European Union. Now Ukrainians and Moldovans who are on the territory of Romania have the opportunity to quickly receive parcels from their relatives and maintain relationships at a distance," said Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, co-founder of the Novaya Pochta company.

In addition, Volodymyr Popereshnyuk noted that this postal operator also helps local businesses to penetrate the Ukrainian market, where more than 30 million active consumers are waiting for them.

This serves as a significant incentive for Ukrainian entrepreneurs, who can now scale their businesses and quickly deliver goods to customers in Romania and Moldova.



Nova Post branch is located at B-dul Unirii 47 A, Sector 3, where customers can send and receive documents and parcels weighing up to 30 kg. Office hours include Monday through Saturday.