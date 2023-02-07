New fraudulent scheme: criminals steal money from cards of Ukrainians

12:24 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Fraudsters introduce themselves to subscribers as employees of operating companies and ask them to name the code sent to the phone.



This was announced by the Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Interbank Association of the Payment System EMA Olesya Danilchenko.

"The idea is to force a person to dictate the code that he received from the operator in an SMS or a message on a messenger. And if a person gives this code, it means that there was a registration in the mobile operator's office and a code is needed to confirm the entry or registration. When a person this code is disclosed, the attacker enters it and gains access to the office. Previously, there was an opportunity in personal accounts, probably, it still exists, if it is a non-contract subscriber, to reissue a SIM card, so that in case of loss of the card, it can be done remotely," the expert explained.

Danilchenko reports that then the person who is the real owner of the number does not have access to his SIM card, and the scammers have. And all confirmations in Internet banking begin to arrive on the fraudster's mobile device, and the real cardholder does not see the information and does not know what is happening.

"The owner of the SIM card might just think that he has a communication problem, because now it will not surprise anyone, we constantly have problems with this. This is such a multi-step scheme in order to transfer receipt of confirmation for entry to yourself, to an attacker. Then you can already go to online banking and carry out some operations there, recover passwords, etc.. Even if the scammers do not know the passwords for online banking, but they know some data, such as a phone number, they can use this data to recover the login password," Danilchenko said.



The scheme is dangerous, the expert added: if a person loses access to his number and, as a result, to online banking, then fraudsters can not only withdraw the funds that were on that card, but also increase the size of the credit line, remove all withdrawal restrictions, etc. d.