Norway handed over military medical buses to Ukraine

14:42 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Norway has donated five military ambulances to Ukraine as part of an agreement with the North Atlantic Alliance's coordination center for disaster response.



This is stated in the message of the press service of NATO, which has "European Truth".



Ukraine has sent a request for international assistance through NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC). The center then made a donation of three million euros as part of a funding agreement with Norway.



The Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center is a NATO body for coordinating the forces and means of assistance in the event of natural disasters and disasters on the territory of NATO member countries and partner countries. Created in 1998 under the auspices of the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council.



After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. in the US, the Center is also tasked with coordinating international assistance to deal with the consequences of adventures involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons, including terrorist attacks.