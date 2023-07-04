Unstable, fragile and extremely dangerous: Grossi assessed the situation at ZNPP

14:20 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian troops, remains unstable. The danger of an incident with the release of radioactive elements is aggravated by the fact that the nuclear power plant is located on the front line.



This was stated by the head of the International Nuclear Energy Agency Rafael Grossi during a press conference before a visit to the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan.

"The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and around it - I have already described it many times as unstable, fragile and extremely dangerous," Grossi said in response to a journalist's question about how the IAEA assesses the situation at the ZNPP from the point of view of safety.

He recalled that the Zaporozhye NPP is located right on the front line.

"I crossed this front line three times. Therefore, now, in the context of a counteroffensive and increased military activity, the likelihood of an accident, hitting the station, stopping external power supply is very high.. So we are very, very concerned," the official said.

Grossi said he went to the United Nations Security Council and initiated five basic principles to avoid a nuclear accident.