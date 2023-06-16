Despite the war, almost a third of Ukrainians are satisfied with their own lives

14:19 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Almost a third (30%) of Ukrainians are satisfied with their own lives, despite the full-scale war. The best estimates of the standard of living are given by young people under 25 and residents of Kyiv.

This is stated in a survey by the European Business Association (EBA) and Gradus Research.





Among business representatives in Ukraine, the figure is slightly higher and amounts to 44%.

34% of the total audience of respondents and 69% of business representatives are satisfied with their current place of work. The main factors that keep people at work are a friendly atmosphere in the team, comfortable working conditions and the ability to work remotely.



The EBA believes that, according to respondents, the level of support from the employer in difficult times could also influence. It's about advance

wages, assistance with relocation and compensation for housing expenses for 23% of respondents. Among business audiences, this is 81%.

On the other hand, it is significantly worse than the estimate of the level of income. In total, 85% of Ukrainians call it insufficient, among businesses the figures are also high - 38%. The EBA adds that 80% of the surveyed business representatives will earn more than 20 thousand hryvnia per month.



Among the general audience, only 13% of Ukrainians consider their own income sufficient, and 2% “more than sufficient”. At the same time, 76% of the total

audiences receive less than 20 thousand hryvnia per month, and 53% - less than 10 thousand hryvnia.

53% of the business audience and 47% of the general audience consider the level of security in Ukraine to be unsatisfactory. Most of those who negatively assess the level of security live in the eastern regions, closer to the front line.

About 33% of the respondents are satisfied with the level of democratic freedoms and the provision of administrative services, a little less than a third are not satisfied.

1091 people aged 16 to 60 took part in the survey, including 359 people - business representatives. The studies were carried out in April and May 2023.