Despite the war, Ukrainians' assessment of their well-being has not changed - poll

13:43 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians' assessment of their own well-being has not actually changed since the Russian invasion and remains at approximately the same level.



This is evidenced by the data of the KIIS survey.



In particular, the share of respondents with a very low level of financial situation was 9% before the invasion, and as of May 2023 is 7%.

“However, it should be taken into account that now there are still 33% of respondents with a “low” well-being, that is, in general, now in Ukraine 39% have a “very low” or “low” well-being (before the invasion, the same figure was 41%),” — noted sociologists.

The share of people with "average" wealth between February 2022 and May 2023 was fairly stable at 35-36%.



The proportion of people with "high" well-being was 22% before the invasion, after the invasion decreased to 16-17%, but as of May 2023 returned to the level of 23%.