Despite the war, Ukrainians' assessment of their well-being has not changed - poll

13:43 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians' assessment of their own well-being has not actually changed since the Russian invasion and remains at approximately the same level.

This is evidenced by the data of the KIIS survey.

In particular, the share of respondents with a very low level of financial situation was 9% before the invasion, and as of May 2023 is 7%.
“However, it should be taken into account that now there are still 33% of respondents with a “low” well-being, that is, in general, now in Ukraine 39% have a “very low” or “low” well-being (before the invasion, the same figure was 41%),” — noted sociologists.
The share of people with "average" wealth between February 2022 and May 2023 was fairly stable at 35-36%.

The proportion of people with "high" well-being was 22% before the invasion, after the invasion decreased to 16-17%, but as of May 2023 returned to the level of 23%.
"Despite the objective decline in the incomes of two-thirds of the population of Ukraine, self-assessments of well-being have not changed much, because the needs of people during the war have significantly decreased; they are more often satisfied with what they have and believe that they have enough for food or clothing even with a significant decrease in income" , - noted in KIIS.