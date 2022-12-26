The population of two districts of Kharkiv was left without heat due to an accident on the heating system

In Kharkov, there was a large-scale accident on the heating system. As a result, Nemyshlyansky and Industrialny districts of the city were left without heating. This was announced on Saturday, December 3, by KP Kharkiv Heating Networks.
It was also noted that a section of the 95th highway in the Nemyshlyansky district with a diameter of 1000 mm could not withstand the harsh regime of voltage drops.
It is reported that the 95 highway is one of the oldest thermal arteries of the city, carrying a large load of heat transportation from CHP-3. The most problematic area was replaced during the repair campaign.
Houses in the Nemyshlyansky and Industrial districts of the city, limited by the following streets, were temporarily shut down:
- st. Fishing;
- st. Filipova;
- he is Bagration;
- Aleksandrovsky Avenue;
- Avenue Heroev Kharkov;
- he is Oshchepkova;
- he is. Ak. Podgorny;
- prov. Snegirevsky;
- st. Tankopia;
- he is Kharkiv divisions;
- blvd. B. Khmelnytsky;
- st. Severin Pototsky.
Earlier it was reported that the energy system of Ukraine is gradually recovering after the seventh massive missile attack of the Russian Federation.
