The people of Ukraine were awarded the German Prize for Peace and Human Rights

16:08 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Lev Kopelev Prize for Peace and Human Rights in 2023 was awarded to the people of Ukraine, Deutsche Welle reports with reference to the Lev Kopelev Foundation.



The Lev Kopelev Prize in 2023 was awarded to the Ukrainian people. On his behalf, Vitaliy and Vladimir Klitschko, paramedic Yuliya "Taira" Paevskaya and the Kharkiv Human Rights Group will receive the award. The award ceremony will take place on October 22 in Cologne.

"The Klitschko brothers are fighting in Ukraine against Putin's army. Yulia Paevskaya helped the wounded and saved lives during the siege of Mariupol. The Kharkiv Human Rights Group provides support to internal refugees and collects facts and evidence of war crimes," the foundation said.

Human rights activist Lev Kopelev was born and raised in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and dedicated his life to the fight for peace and human rights. The public organization Forum of Lev Kopelev was founded after the death of Kopelev by his many friends and associates in 1998.. The purpose of the organization is to continue the struggle of Lev Kopelev for humanity, peace and human rights on the basis of the principle "from person to person, from people to people".