The Armed Forces continue to enjoy the greatest confidence in Ukraine

16:35 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 2022, the people of Ukraine express the greatest confidence in the Armed Forces. At the same time, over the past year, the level of trust has increased from 72 to 96%.



This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

"The Armed Forces continue to enjoy the greatest trust in Ukraine, and over the past year (between December 2021 and December 2022), the level of trust has increased from 72% to 96%. The balance of trust-distrust of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (i.e.. the difference between the share of those who trust and the share of those who do not trust) is +96% (in December 2021 it was +60%)," the researchers note.

In addition, 84% of Ukrainians trust the president, while in December 2021 this figure was 27%.. In the case of volunteers, trust increased from 68% to 84%, and the balance improved from +57% to +81%.



Ukrainians also began to trust the Security Service and the National Police more.. The level of confidence in the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada has also increased.

"There is a significant improvement in trust in the other two law enforcement agencies on the list: trust in the SBU has grown from 29% to 63% (balance increased from -7% to + 54%), and in the National Police - from 30% to 58% (balance increased ) from -14% to +45%) The perception of the government and the Verkhovna Rada also significantly improved Trust in the government increased from 14% to 52% (balance increased from -46% to +33%) high, but there is also a significant increase in confidence: from 11% to 35%, and the balance increased from -56% to +2%," the sociologists noted.

In addition, residents of Ukraine express greater confidence in the Ukrainian media than in 2021.