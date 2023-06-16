The National Council suspended the licenses of companies in the occupied territories of Ukraine

17:20 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting has suspended the licenses of companies registered in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The decision was made at a meeting of the National Council on June 1 and is aimed at ensuring compliance with the legal order in the media sphere.



According to information, the licenses of 48 companies will be suspended, and in the near future the list of these companies will be published on the official website of the National Council. In this regard, a member of the National Council Maxim Onoprienko noted that companies wishing to continue broadcasting after the de-occupation of territories should apply to the regulator to renew their licenses.



Renewal of licenses will be carried out taking into account the time for which they were suspended, as well as the time required to restore broadcasting. In addition, the National Council decided to cancel permits for temporary broadcasting in the territories where active hostilities are taking place, as well as in the occupied territories.



The final list of companies affected by this decision will be published on the website of the National Council, however, Maxim Onoprienko has already indicated that the list concerns the Lugansk and Kherson regions. The National Council takes these measures in order to support legal principles and ensure the normal functioning of the media environment in Ukraine.