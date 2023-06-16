The National Council got the right to check media subjects

18:11 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting resumed inspections of subjects in the field of media.



The press service of the regulator officially announced this information on June 15.

"The National Council has received the right to again conduct inspections of subjects in the media sphere. The new changes introduced by the government on June 13 to the resolution allow the termination of state supervision (control) measures under martial law. From this moment, the regulator returns to the implementation of its legislative duties," the representatives of the National Council noted.



Such a solution provides the regulator with the opportunity to actively monitor and audit the activities of media entities.



Conducting audits will help maintain their compliance with legal and ethical standards, ensuring an appropriate level of information quality and protecting the interests of society.