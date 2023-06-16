The National Council got the right to check media subjects

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting resumed inspections of subjects in the field of media.
The press service of the regulator officially announced this information on June 15.
Such a solution provides the regulator with the opportunity to actively monitor and audit the activities of media entities.
Conducting audits will help maintain their compliance with legal and ethical standards, ensuring an appropriate level of information quality and protecting the interests of society.
