The actions of the Russian occupants led to the shutdown of a unique full-scale simulator at the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye NPP.



This was stated in Energoatom.

“Because of the Russian occupiers, a full-scale simulator (FMT) does not work at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which is used to practice the skills necessary for working at a nuclear facility.



Rashists deliberately block access to jobs for PMT instructors, because they refused to cooperate with the enemy and sign contracts with the fake Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization JSC, the Ukrainian state-owned company emphasized.



Training and maintaining qualifications at TDC is an important component of operational activities for NPP safety and should be carried out systematically so that personnel retain and develop previously acquired skills, Energoatom explained.



Thus, the IAEA recommends maintaining the licensed readiness of NPP personnel and training them, and this is one of the requirements of the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine.