UAH 4.4 billion has already been allocated for the implementation of the eRestoration program

07:03 20 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians eagerly awaited funds from the government to rebuild their war-torn homes. Since May 10, the long-awaited funds began to arrive. As Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal stated on his Telegram channel, the government of Ukraine has allocated the first funds that will be used to compensate for damaged housing of Ukrainians under the eRestoration program.

He noted that the eRestoration program has been operating in Ukraine for more than a week, within the framework of which Ukrainians are paid funds to repair housing damaged during the war.

This program is digitalized - Ukrainians can apply through the Diya portal, he recalled.

To date, almost 11.7 thousand applications have already been submitted in Ukraine, most of all from residents of the Kharkov, Kyiv and Nikolaev regions.

"The government has already allocated the first resources for the implementation of this program - UAH 4.4 billion from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression," the prime minister added.

According to him, about 62 billion hryvnias were collected in the fund.. Half of them are the withdrawn funds of the Russians.

The money from the fund is primarily used for housing repairs, critical infrastructure and rehabilitation pilot projects.

As we already wrote, on May 10, the eRecovery program was launched in Ukraine. Now all citizens whose housing was damaged during the war will be able to receive money from the state for its repair. You can submit an online application in Diya, having previously issued a special card at the bank where the funds will be credited.