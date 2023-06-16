New gas well opened in eastern Ukraine

13:04 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrgasdobycha, a leading company in the Ukrainian gas industry, announced the successful drilling and launch of a new well in the east of the country.



This well has the potential to produce 230 thousand cubic meters of gas per day, which opens up new prospects for energy independence and development of the country.



Using state-of-the-art data interpretation techniques, the Ukrgasvydobycha development team has discovered significant additional gas reserves at a long-standing field.



This was made possible thanks to updated approaches and in-depth analysis of geological data.



The company plans to drill five more new wells in this field in order to fully unlock its potential and achieve a daily production of at least 1 million cubic meters of gas.



This event is becoming an important milestone in the development of the energy sector of Ukraine and increasing its energy independence.