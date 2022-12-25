Queues formed on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to snowfall

Queues formed at checkpoints across the state border with Poland due to snowfall. The longest are recorded in the Lviv and Volyn regions.



This is reported by the State Border Service.

"Due to snowfall, the movement of cars to checkpoints has been slowed down. The longest queues were formed in the Lviv and Volyn regions, which are on the border with Poland. At the same time, the checkpoints are not overloaded in the Transcarpathian and Chernivtsi regions. Road services are working hard. And we are trying to process passengers and vehicles as quickly as possible," the message says.