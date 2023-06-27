A petition to terminate diplomatic relations with Belarus appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine

12:18 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine





The author of the petition is Klimenty Spodin.



"This cooperation not only strengthens the political and economic ties between the two countries, but also poses a threat to the national security of Ukraine.. Belarus provides Russia with military equipment, territories and airspace for carrying out terrorist acts on our territory, which threatens the lives and security of Ukrainians," the petition reads.

The author of the petition also notes that the termination of diplomatic relations with Belarus will be a strong political step, which will show unacceptability to actions that threaten the national security of Ukraine.