A petition to terminate diplomatic relations with Belarus appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine

Citizens of Ukraine appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky with a request to break off diplomatic relations with Belarus in connection with the difficult situation that has developed on its territory and the country's influence on the security and stability of Ukraine.
This is stated in the petition published on the website of the head of state.
The author of the petition is Klimenty Spodin.
It is noted that one of the main reasons for this call is the active support and cooperation of the Belarusian authorities with Russia.
The author of the petition also notes that the termination of diplomatic relations with Belarus will be a strong political step, which will show unacceptability to actions that threaten the national security of Ukraine.
