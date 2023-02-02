The death rate of newborns has increased in the territories occupied by Russia

15:52 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Pregnant women in the temporarily occupied territories are deprived of the opportunity to receive the necessary medical care.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar. According to her, the actions of the Russian occupation administrations lead to a further deterioration of the social and humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.



In particular, all local medical facilities are used by the invaders to treat wounded Russian servicemen.