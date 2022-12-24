The situation with electricity has stabilized in the Odesa region

19:41 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Odessa, it was possible to stabilize the situation with electricity after the shelling on December 5. In the near future, it is planned to return to the planned schedules for the supply of electricity.



This was announced on Telegram by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.



According to him, after the shelling on December 5, the energy system of Odessa and the settlements around it suffered the most.

"Energy did a great job. We managed to stabilize the situation, and we will return to the planned schedules for the supply of electricity in the near future.

Last night, experts found a way to reconnect Odessa and the Odessa region to the network," Tymoshenko wrote.



According to him, the issue of water supply and sanitation has also been resolved in almost all communities of the region.