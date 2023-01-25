The first snowdrops bloomed record-breaking early in Mykolaiv region

11:49 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Nikolaev Zoo this year, the first snowdrops bloomed record-breakingly early. This is stated in the message of the Nikolaev city council.



Experts consider such early flowering a January miracle.



Every year, specialists keep a calendar of flowering of all plants in the arboretum. A few years ago, snowdrops also bloomed in January, but in the last days of the month - January 29-30, and this year they began to bloom on January 21.



It is reported that you can see the spring flower at the chimpanzee summer enclosure, around the pond with carps and on the slopes of Animal Island.