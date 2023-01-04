Temperature records recorded in Kyiv region

14:49 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 3, in Kyiv, for the first time in 143 years, it was recorded that the average daily air temperature is +6.8°C, which is 2.5°C higher than the record temperature for this day in 2022.



This was reported by the press service of the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky.



It is noted that the climatic norm is exceeded by 9.8 ° C, which corresponds to the weather in early April.



The maximum temperature in the capital rose to +10.7°C, exceeding the previous record for 2022 by 2.5°C.



The minimum air temperature in Kyiv did not fall below 3.9°C. The previous record value was noted in 2015 and was equal to 2.3°C.