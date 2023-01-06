In the Kiev region built a "town of invincibility"

18:53 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

"The town of invincibility" was created at the Darinok market in Kyiv.



This is reported by the Kyiv public and the media.



It is reported that in the "village town" there are more than 1,000 places to work, relax and recharge gadgets.



There is Starlink and 7 powerful generators. The complex also has food courts and coffee shops.