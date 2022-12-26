New Year's Eve curfew to be applied in Kyiv region

The curfew in Kyiv remains unchanged for the New Year holidays.
This was announced by the deputy mayor - secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko.
According to the official, there will be no big celebrations in the capital either.
The garland on the Christmas tree on Sofiyskaya Square will be switched on for the New Year and Christmas.
This was announced by the deputy mayor - secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko.
According to the official, there will be no big celebrations in the capital either.
The garland on the Christmas tree on Sofiyskaya Square will be switched on for the New Year and Christmas.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments