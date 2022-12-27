Gas supply fully restored in Kherson region

13:02 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kherson, it was possible to completely resume gas supply. This was announced by the Kherson City Council on Tuesday, December 27.



It is indicated that in the regional center work continues to restore the critical infrastructure of the territorial community. Gas, water, heat supply, as well as drainage are being restored.

"Gas supply has been fully restored in the city of. Kherson, Antonovka, pos. Youth, village Zelenovka, with. Bogdanovka, with. Petrovka, pos. Solnechnoye, Naddnepryanskoe village, pos. Inzhenernoye, Kamyshy village, settlement. Zimovnik, pos. Blagoveshchenskoye, pos. Lakeside, with. Stepanovka, Sadovoye, Prydnipryanskoye," the message says.

It is noted that 119,500 metering points are connected to the power supply, which is 83% of all consumers.



Centralized water supply has been restored in all districts of the city by 92%. The neighborhoods of Karantinny Ostrov and Korabel, as well as Antonovka, remain without centralized water supply.



In addition, the city's heat supply has been restored by 76%, 30 boiler houses out of 37 boiler houses are operating. 865 residential buildings were connected to heat.