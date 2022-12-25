In the Kharkiv region, a New Year tree will be installed in the subway

For safety reasons, the Kharkov New Year tree will be installed at the metro station.
This was announced by the mayor of Kharkov Igor Terekhov on the air of the national marathon.
Earlier it was reported that the main Christmas tree of the country will also be installed in Kyiv, despite the petition about the inappropriateness of festive events in the conditions of war.
