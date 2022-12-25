In the Kharkiv region, a New Year tree will be installed in the subway

18:54 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

For safety reasons, the Kharkov New Year tree will be installed at the metro station.



This was announced by the mayor of Kharkov Igor Terekhov on the air of the national marathon.

"We understand that a brutal war is going on and we understand that when we decorated our beautiful Christmas tree on the largest square in Europe - Freedom Square - this is now impossible to do. Therefore, it was decided to decorate the Christmas tree at the metro station. It is safe, and therefore we we do it. Yesterday we brought a Christmas tree there and we will decorate it," he said.

Earlier it was reported that the main Christmas tree of the country will also be installed in Kyiv, despite the petition about the inappropriateness of festive events in the conditions of war.