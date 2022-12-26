Energy system stabilized in Dnepropetrovsk region

During five days of continuous work of power engineers in the Dnepropetrovsk region, it was possible to stabilize the energy system of the region.
This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.
This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.
According to Reznichenko, there are three lines of blackouts in the region. Two - with electricity, one - de-energized. It is planned that electricity will be supplied to residential buildings for five hours, switched off - for four hours, however, in case of a power shortage, there may be longer shutdowns.
The head of the OVA urged residents to save electricity.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments