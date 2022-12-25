In the Dnepropetrovsk region updated schedules of power outages

In the Dnipropetrovsk region announced the introduction of updated schedules of stabilization shutdowns, taking into account the current situation in the energy system.
This was announced on December 21 by the press service of DTEK Dnipro Grids.
This was announced on December 21 by the press service of DTEK Dnipro Grids.
To find out when there will be electricity, you need to enter the settlement and address in the appropriate fields on the DTEK website.
It is emphasized that the previous schedules are not valid, and the updated one will work in test mode in the next few days.
It is emphasized that the previous schedules are not valid, and the updated one will work in test mode in the next few days.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments