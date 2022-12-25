In the Dnepropetrovsk region updated schedules of power outages

14:55 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Dnipropetrovsk region announced the introduction of updated schedules of stabilization shutdowns, taking into account the current situation in the energy system.



This was announced on December 21 by the press service of DTEK Dnipro Grids.

"In the updated schedule, we updated the database and added new addresses that previously customers could not find in the schedule. We try to carry out the shutdown so that there is no power supply for more than four hours after five hours of light," the company said.

To find out when there will be electricity, you need to enter the settlement and address in the appropriate fields on the DTEK website.



It is emphasized that the previous schedules are not valid, and the updated one will work in test mode in the next few days.