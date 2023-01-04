Soviet monuments were dismantled in the Dnipropetrovsk region

15:37 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Dnieper, a monument to the Red Army soldier Alexander Matrosov was demolished, as well as a T-34 tank installed in honor of the Soviet Lieutenant General Yefim Pushkin.



This was reported on January 4 by the publication Our City.



Both memos will be stored on the territory of one of the utility companies. Their future fate will be decided in the city council after the war.



Earlier, monuments to Russian writers Alexander Pushkin and Maxim Gorky, pioneer Vladimir Dubinin, pilot Valery Chkalov were removed in Dnipro.



The next step is the demolition of the monument to the Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov.