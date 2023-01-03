Ukrainian flag raised on Big Potemkin Island near Kherson

16:43 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The defenders of Ukraine planted the state flag on the Big Potemkin Island near Kherson, but it is still too early to talk about complete liberation.



This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalya Gumenyuk on the air of the national telethon United News on Tuesday, January 3.



She noted that the installation of the flag of Ukraine in the de-occupied territories is a signal for the enemy about the mandatory de-occupation.

"The installation of the flag is a signal to the enemy that we are working, that the land is ours, and that's all - Ukraine. It is also a reminder of the irreversibility of those planned processes. However, it is too early to talk about the liberation of the island. We must be aware that such declarations can significantly affect the further development of the situation," the speaker noted.

It should be noted that on Monday evening, January 2, a video filmed by a military man with the Ukrainian flag raised on the Big Potemkin Island was distributed on the network.