The Ministry of Internal Affairs has simplified the process of obtaining a weapon permit: online registration

16:19 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the information provided by the Ministry of the Interior, the process of obtaining a weapons permit has been simplified, and now it can be issued without leaving home.

"Obtaining a gun permit in one click! We have simplified the procedure for obtaining a gun permit! Now you can get this service from the comfort of your home, without having to visit the office of the National Police," the ministry said.

Submission of documents can be done through the "Single window of a citizen" or directly in the weapons store.



To submit documents through the Citizen's Single Window, you must:

Go to the portal "Single window of a citizen".

Go through the authorization process.

Apply for a gun permit.

Attach the required package of documents.

Add scanned copies of relevant documents.

Certify copies with an electronic signature.

Submit an application.

To apply for weapons in a store, you must: