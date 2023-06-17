The Ministry of Internal Affairs has simplified the process of obtaining a weapon permit: online registration

According to the information provided by the Ministry of the Interior, the process of obtaining a weapons permit has been simplified, and now it can be issued without leaving home.
Submission of documents can be done through the "Single window of a citizen" or directly in the weapons store.
To submit documents through the Citizen's Single Window, you must:
- Go to the portal "Single window of a citizen".
- Go through the authorization process.
- Apply for a gun permit.
- Attach the required package of documents.
- Add scanned copies of relevant documents.
- Certify copies with an electronic signature.
- Submit an application.
To apply for weapons in a store, you must:
- Go to the weapons store in person.
- Provide a package of necessary documents.
- The application will be processed.
- The store clerk will forward the application to the police for further processing.
