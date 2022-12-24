5 more attacks can be expected by the end of the heating season - expert

Until the end of the heating season, there may be at least 5 more attacks by Russians on the energy system of Ukraine, said energy expert Gennady Ryabtsev. He explained that the energy emergency was introduced only for market participants.
According to him, the current situation as a result of the morning shelling is no different from previous shelling. This is another shelling, another damage to almost all of the same critical infrastructure facilities, and again a return to emergency and emergency shutdowns, the expert explained.
What does an energy emergency mean?
As Ryabtsev explained, this definition is not new, it was used in 2015-2017.
This reduces bureaucratic procedures, the need to coordinate you or other actions, in particular, on the part of Ukrenergo.
According to him, power engineers know what to do, and they learned from their own experience.
