5 more attacks can be expected by the end of the heating season - expert

16:32 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Until the end of the heating season, there may be at least 5 more attacks by Russians on the energy system of Ukraine, said energy expert Gennady Ryabtsev. He explained that the energy emergency was introduced only for market participants.



According to him, the current situation as a result of the morning shelling is no different from previous shelling. This is another shelling, another damage to almost all of the same critical infrastructure facilities, and again a return to emergency and emergency shutdowns, the expert explained.

"Such situations will be repeated many times due to the preservation of the tactics of launching Russian missile strikes precisely on the energy infrastructure.. They hope that in this way they can cause irreparable damage to the energy system of Ukraine," Ryabtsev said.

What does an energy emergency mean?



As Ryabtsev explained, this definition is not new, it was used in 2015-2017.

"We have been in this situation for several years.. This is a state that determines a prompt response to problems that need to be addressed immediately," the expert noted.

This reduces bureaucratic procedures, the need to coordinate you or other actions, in particular, on the part of Ukrenergo.

"He can disconnect any subscribers until the normal functioning of a particular facility is restored, and should not incur financial losses. There is no reason to panic, this is such a reality and we expect that there may be at least 5 more attacks before the end of the heating season," Ryabtsev explained.

According to him, power engineers know what to do, and they learned from their own experience.