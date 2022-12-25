IOC to leave ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes

12:42 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not intend to immediately lift sanctions against Russia and Belarus. This was stated by members of the IOC Executive Council at its meeting.



After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the IOC recommended that sports authorities remove athletes from Russia and Belarus from competitions and not hold competitions on the territory of these countries.



However, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the IOC should be neutral and offered to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in tournaments where they could qualify for the Paris Summer Olympics.



Speaking on the first day of the IOC Executive Council meeting, International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said that the sanctions imposed at the start of the war had not changed, despite the fact that the start of the Paris Olympics was just over a year and a half away.

"Now is not the time to lift sanctions from Russians or Belarusians. Sanctions remain. After all, it's a bit of a speculation [as to when the sanctions might be lifted]... There are many factors at the moment. We are still preparing for the Games. Although the qualification is coming soon. will begin. We'll have to see how things go. The situation there [in Ukraine] is changing rapidly, often changing every day. The sanctions are still in place."

Some federations have clearly expressed that the only way to restore the representation of Russia and Belarus in sports is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

"It's easy enough. Get out of Ukraine," World Athletics Federation president Sebastian Coe said last week.

Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics have already begun, but most sports will have their own continental or global qualifiers over the next 18 months.