"They can repeat": the air force urges to prepare for new missile attacks

10:01 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia may launch a new missile attack on the territory of Ukraine as early as Tuesday, December 6, so Ukrainians should be aware of the danger from the air.



Yuriy Ignat, a representative of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"They can repeat today. Firstly, a holiday (Apu Day - ed.). Secondly, we see such trends that on October 10-11, October 17-18, they struck one day, on the second they struck a little less, but still they struck," the military man recalled.

He urged Ukrainians to constantly remember the missile threat.

"You have to be ready for this.. The entire Ukrainian nation must live in such realities, without panic, with a cold mind. And the Armed Forces of Ukraine will do what they do best - to protect citizens, their state," the speaker stressed.

Yuriy Ignat added that during the last attack, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 60 Russian missiles, but Ukraine needs more forces and means to effectively protect threats from the air.

"On December 5, another Russian aggression from the air was repelled, more than 60 occupying missiles were shot down. And this is the merit of all the Defense Forces, the Air Force, everyone who defends our today's sky. Many lives have been saved today, critical infrastructure facilities have been saved. Since the beginning of October, the enemy has been doing this methodically, does not change his main tactical plans - they use aircraft, ships, and other means.. nothing new. They also launch S-300 missiles from the Caspian Sea, from Volgodonsk. The air force is doing what they always do - fighting back," the official said.

He noted that the air defense forces consist of anti-aircraft missile troops, attracted aviation, as well as mobile fire groups armed with anti-aircraft missile systems.

"The results show a serious preparation of the defenders of the sky. And we will do it in the future, to beat the enemy as best we can. We are counting on the support of our partners, who are gradually supplying us with such necessary and such modern air defense equipment - this is the German Gepard, and IRIS-T, and NASAMS. We need more such systems so that we can really protect and strengthen the existing air defense systems, the basis of which today is still the Soviet Buk-M1, S-300 systems," said Yuri Ignat.

The speaker of the Air Force expressed the hope that, in particular, the American side would help Ukraine in this matter.