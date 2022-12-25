Mobile communication in case of blackout will work for three days - State Special Communications Service

10:45 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Mobile communications in Ukraine in the event of a blackout should work for three days, said the head of the State Service for Special Communications Yuriy Shchigol.



According to him, mobile operators are working to create a reserve that allows to provide communication during this time in case of critical power outages.

“The problem is that it is impossible to place a generator under each base station [of mobile communications].. When the light disappears, all of the Wi-Fi networks, also not working, go to the base station and where there is a two-hour reservation, it works for half an hour,” he explained.

According to the State Service for Special Communications, 82% of base stations operate in Ukraine, with the exception of the Lugansk and Kherson regions, where communications are being restored.

Also, in the event of a complete power outage in Ukraine, five Ukrainian TV channels will be able to continue broadcasting.

"Today, five radio companies in Ukraine are reserved with a period of work of up to three days. Just like television channels, the telethon is also reserved for the supply of a television signal for three days," the official said.

According to him, in the future, the work of the media will depend on the provision of fuel.