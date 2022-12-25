Mobile communication in case of blackout will work for three days - State Special Communications Service

Mobile communications in Ukraine in the event of a blackout should work for three days, said the head of the State Service for Special Communications Yuriy Shchigol.
According to him, mobile operators are working to create a reserve that allows to provide communication during this time in case of critical power outages.
According to the State Service for Special Communications, 82% of base stations operate in Ukraine, with the exception of the Lugansk and Kherson regions, where communications are being restored.
Also, in the event of a complete power outage in Ukraine, five Ukrainian TV channels will be able to continue broadcasting.
According to him, in the future, the work of the media will depend on the provision of fuel.
