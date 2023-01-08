United Nations War Crime Investigation Mission in Yelenovka Disbanded

11:52 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The UN dismissed the mission to investigate the war crimes in Yelenovka, but did not even condemn Russia, which did everything to prevent the mission from visiting the scene of the incident that occurred on the night of July 29, when more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners were killed. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets stated this during a telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"For the umpteenth time, unfortunately, we have seen the mediating-neutral position of the UN. Not a word of condemnation of the Russian side, which did everything to prevent this international mission from going there," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman noted that he himself was initially skeptical about this mission.

"Firstly, I analyzed the composition of this mission and showed step by step that all three people have a very positive attitude towards the Russian Federation, and this is already unacceptable. And secondly, indeed, even then I said: how do they want to get there? That is, the Russian Federation gives permission for this? No, it doesn't," Lubinets said.

According to Lubinets, he was ready to go to the meeting with the mission with evidence about what happened in Yelenovka to move the work forward, or at least to denounce the situation online.

"In principle, Ukraine has publicly said that we are ready to assist, create all conditions, please come. But five months have passed - and nothing. Because of the speaker of the UN Secretary General, we learned that the Secretary General decided to dissolve this mission. But if it has already been created, then at least do some work. And if you have not received security guarantees, then publicly say that Russia did not let you in, that you condemn it," Lubinets said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out targeted deliberate shelling of the correctional institution in Yelenovka, and statements about alleged shelling from the Ukrainian side are an outright lie and a provocation.